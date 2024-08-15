Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the July 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Capgemini Price Performance
CGEMY remained flat at $39.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $49.70.
Capgemini Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capgemini
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.