Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the July 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CGEMY remained flat at $39.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $49.70.

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

