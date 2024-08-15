Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 39865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

