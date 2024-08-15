Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USAT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. 174,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,261. The stock has a market cap of $474.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.