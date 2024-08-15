Canlan Ice Sports Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ICE opened at C$3.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.96. Canlan Ice Sports has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$5.30. The firm has a market cap of C$51.89 million, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49.

About Canlan Ice Sports

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.

