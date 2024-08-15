Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target to $29.00

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VERV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $4.40 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $369.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.20%. Verve Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 281,173 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 138.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,173 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

