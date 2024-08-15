Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Announces Earnings Results

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.89 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of CALT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,967. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

