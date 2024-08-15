Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,955. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $137.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calidi Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer with a novel stem cell-based therapy. Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc, formerly known as First Light Acquisition Group, is based in SAN DIEGO.

