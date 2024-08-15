Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Buys C$17,710.00 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,710.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Sime Armoyan acquired 25,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan purchased 201,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$792,681.00.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$342.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFW. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

