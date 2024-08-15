CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.28

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$22.28 and last traded at C$22.45, with a volume of 213341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAE shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.90.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.16.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.1842105 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.