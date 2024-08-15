CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 205,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,554. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

