C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stake Cut by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

C3.ai Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AI opened at $25.10 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

