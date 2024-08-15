BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.31.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

