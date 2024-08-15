BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Short Interest Update

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTCS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTCS stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.28% of BTCS at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

BTCS Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTCS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,316. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 1,519.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that BTCS will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

