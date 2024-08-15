Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.14. The stock had a trading volume of 443,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,364. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

