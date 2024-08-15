Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,223 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,858,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,385,000 after acquiring an additional 233,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.