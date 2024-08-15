Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) PT at $198.64

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.17. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

