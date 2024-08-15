Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target at $257.43

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $249.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.54. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

