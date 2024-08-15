Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Broadwind updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Broadwind Stock Performance

BWEN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 266,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $26,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.