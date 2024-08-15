Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 2.8%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $153.13 and last traded at $152.73. Approximately 4,191,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 31,843,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.80 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.08.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 21,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,002,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,041,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

