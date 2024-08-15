Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $164.19 and last traded at $164.15. Approximately 5,017,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 31,712,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.80 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

