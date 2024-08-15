Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the July 15th total of 418,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Bristow Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTOL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bristow Group has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristow Group news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $548,677.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTOL

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.