Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Brinker International Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Brinker International from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

