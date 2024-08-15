Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Bank of America

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Raymond James lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE EAT traded up $4.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,614. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.93. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,982.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,664 shares of company stock worth $1,216,601. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 36.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 279,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 75,225 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after acquiring an additional 135,580 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.