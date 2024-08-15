Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

