Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

