Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.03

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 64571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Brenntag Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Brenntag SE will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

