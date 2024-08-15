Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 112 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.45. 3,260,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,212,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $470.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

