Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

