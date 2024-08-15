Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE:BOC traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 76,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,030. The firm has a market cap of $433.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Omaha

In other news, Director Vishnu Srinivasan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,742.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vishnu Srinivasan acquired 3,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,742.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam K. Peterson bought 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $63,272.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,747,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,795,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 81,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,008 in the last 90 days. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Stories

