BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) EVP Tania Wingfield Sells 2,066 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.4 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in BorgWarner by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.41.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

