Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in July

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,600 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 1,211,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.2 days.

Boralex Stock Performance

BRLXF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.65. 26,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. Boralex has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $27.07.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.