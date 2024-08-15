Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Up 112.5% in July

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Bodycote Price Performance

BYPLF remained flat at $9.28 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $9.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

