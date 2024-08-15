BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 117,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,732. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BNPQY

About BNP Paribas

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.