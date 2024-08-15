Blur Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.53 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $12.99 million and approximately $32.53 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blur has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,804,576,782.2488585 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.15966932 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $32,459,431.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

