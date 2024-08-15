Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.95% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of BJDX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 134,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,115. Bluejay Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104,025.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

