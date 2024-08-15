Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $30,940.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28.

Block Trading Up 3.3 %

SQ traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.25. 6,936,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,122,000 after acquiring an additional 318,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Block by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 45.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after buying an additional 3,163,975 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

