Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $30,940.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28.
SQ traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.25. 6,936,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,855,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.52.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,511,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,122,000 after acquiring an additional 318,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Block by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,096,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 45.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after buying an additional 3,163,975 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
