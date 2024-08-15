BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 64,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
CALY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.
BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.