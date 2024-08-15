BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 64,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

CALY traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

