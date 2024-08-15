BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BELT) Short Interest Down 27.3% in July

BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BELT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BELT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.37. 8,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047. BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.36.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.