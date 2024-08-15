BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,959 shares of company stock valued at $73,660,507. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen cut their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3 %

BLK stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $857.52. The stock had a trading volume of 321,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,645. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $812.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.72. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $885.10.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.