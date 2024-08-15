BlackCardCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $30.60 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $30.60 million and $9.19 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for $3.07 or 0.00005221 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded 140.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCardCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,961,176 tokens. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 2.72614549 USD and is up 66.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $5,920,763.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCardCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.