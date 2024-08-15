Bittensor Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.98 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Bittensor has a market cap of $1.98 billion and $60.20 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $273.97 or 0.00468968 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,222,827 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,217,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 287.16701577 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $54,119,388.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

