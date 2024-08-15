BITICA COIN Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.57 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011521 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,935.88 or 1.00046624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001385 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

