Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,680,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,792,891 shares.The stock last traded at $6.93 and had previously closed at $7.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 16.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $718.82 million, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Stories

