Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.
Bitcoin Group Price Performance
Bitcoin Group stock remained flat at $61.16 during trading hours on Thursday. Bitcoin Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $72.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31.
About Bitcoin Group
