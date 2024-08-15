Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

Bitcoin Group stock remained flat at $61.16 during trading hours on Thursday. Bitcoin Group has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $72.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31.

About Bitcoin Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.