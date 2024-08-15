BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 807,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 626,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,520 shares of company stock valued at $208,611. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BTAI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.32.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

