BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BRTX stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 63.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.
BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 96.09% and a negative net margin of 7,303.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BioRestorative Therapies
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
