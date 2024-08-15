BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 144,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 29,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 63.47.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 7,303.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

