Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.00

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.65 ($0.44), with a volume of 68831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.40 ($0.44).

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.58 million, a P/E ratio of 434.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.57.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

