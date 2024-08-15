Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 202,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 654% from the average session volume of 26,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bengal Energy Stock Up 50.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bengal Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

