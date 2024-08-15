Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 1.8%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.99 and last traded at $48.99. Approximately 2,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 53,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Belite Bio from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

